Bersatu president, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin Bersatu delivers his speech during the Bersatu 6th anniversary celebration in Putrajaya on 24 September 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 24 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) Chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he will seek PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s explanation over his alleged meeting with Umno President Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

On treating Barisan Nasional (BN) as PN’s main rival, he said PAS was entitled to give its opinions now but Muhyiddin insisted that the coalition must come to a consensus before the 15th general election.

“I've read the statement. I’m also interested to know what actually happen. I want to get clarification when I meet Hadi this Monday or Tuesday, “the former prime minister told the media after launching Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) sixth anniversary celebration here.

The Bersatu president said he wanted to know whether the PAS-Umno meeting took place and its outcome, as well as whether any agreement came of it.

Previously, Muhyiddin had accepted PAS’s explanations that its insistence on cooperating with Umno was only an informal pursuit.

Today, he reminded the almost 1,000 attendees at the Bersatu event that PN as a coalition has unanimously agreed that BN was its main political enemy.

He then urged all PN components to align their political directions towards this agreement heading into GE15.

“It cannot be Bersatu like this, PAS like this, Gerakan like this. If we don't show unity, we will lose because the message below is not clear. Who is our enemy?” he said during his opening speech.

Nearly all of the Bersatu top leadership including its deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and election director Datuk Seri Azmin Ali were present today, as well as Gerakan president Datuk Seri Dominic Lau.

However, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin was not seen at the event.

PAS also did not send a representative to the Bersatu celebration today, nor did Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Parti Progresif Sabah (SAPP).

Yesterday, Malay daily Utusan Malaysia reported that Hadi met Umno’s Ahmad Zahid last Tuesday in an alleged attempt to revive Muafakat Nasional (MN).

PAS information chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin declined to comment on the alleged meeting but insisted that MN was still well and alive.