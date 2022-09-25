Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to the media during the Town Hall session with youths at Universiti Malaya alumni centre September 11, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

BATU KAWAN, Sept 25 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today refuted claims that he will be contesting the Ampang parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15).

Anwar said he has yet to announce which seat he will be contesting in.

“I haven’t said that I was going to contest in Ampang,” he told reporters after officiating the PKR Women Assembly here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the statement by Batu Pahat member of Parliament Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon who claimed that the Opposition leader would be contesting the Ampang parliamentary seat.

The Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker reportedly said that Anwar is now targeting the Ampang parliamentary seat in GE15 because PH leaders are not confident of winning in Malay majority seats — Bernama