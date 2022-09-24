Members of the Heroes Fans Association wearing Force 136 uniforms at the Pahang Force 136 Memorial Inauguration ceremony which was officiated by Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah at Camp Puncak Mas of the Third Battalion of the 505 Territorial Soldier Regiment, September 23, 2022. — Bernama pic

RAUB, Sept 24 — A Force 136 Pahang monument was built in Puncak Mas Camp to commemorate the country’s warriors who fought against the Japanese army.

The 505 Regiment of the Territorial Army commander Tengku Panglima Raja Colonel Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said the names of 244 warriors comprising 27 officers and 217 personnel of various ranks were immortalised on the monument.

According to him, Force 136 which is a nickname for secret operations for intelligence and sabotage against the Japanese army was established on March 16, 1944 and was headed by Yeop Mahidin Mohd Sharif apart from having national figures such as Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, Tun Ghazali Shafie and Datuk Abdul Rahman Ismail as its members.

He said on Dec 1, 1945, Force 136 was disbanded after the Japanese army surrendered and the force was retained as the Territorial Army with Lt Col Yeop Mahidin appointed as its commander and the late Sultan Sir Abu Bakar Ri'ayatuddin Al Muadzam Shah as the Honourary Colonel.

"The Pahang Force 136 Monument was built to commemorate the fighters of the country who were made up of Pahang citizens. The construction of this monument was inspired by ideas of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah) while serving as the commander of the 505 Regiment of Territorial Army," said Tengku Amir Nasser.

He said this at the Inauguration ceremony of the Pahang Force 136 Memorial Monument which was officiated by the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah at Camp Puncak Mas, here today.

Tengku Amir said, the opening ceremony was held in September, in conjunction with the 89th anniversary of the Malaysian Armed Forces which is celebrated on Sept 16.

Meanwhile, actress and radio presenter Sharifah Shahirah Syed Abu Bakar Al-Khaired, 47, as a descendant of Force 136 warriors, said she appreciated and was honoured when her grandfather Syed Abd Rahman Syed Mohamed's name was immortalised on the monument.

Affectionately addressed as Shiera, she said the services of past warriors should be appreciated, especially the current generation who have enjoyed various facilities.

"I am proud even though my grandfather who served the country for a year, did not talk about it, I think they are unsung heroes... the difficulties they faced," she said.

She said Syed Abd Rahman who was the Penghulu of Kampung Sega died in 1988. — Bernama