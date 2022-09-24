Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar says the government expects the Political Funding Bill to be tabled for the first and second readings in the Parliament in early and late November, respectively. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — De facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar today said that the proposed political funding law would be tabled in Parliament for its first and second reading in November.

In a statement today, Wan Junaidi said that an engagement session would also be held with all members of Parliament on September 28 (Wednesday) in the Parliament building to gather their thoughts and provide input on the proposed law.

“The government is confident and remains committed that the Bill will be tabled in the coming Parliament meeting for its first reading in early November and that it will be ready for the second time at the end of that month.

“We will be holding an engagement session with government and Opposition MPs on Sept 28 to get their views on policy matters of the Political Funding Bill which is to be enacted,” he said.

Wan Junaidi said that engagement sessions have been held with non-governmental organisations such as IDEAS and the Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih) as well as academicians, along with relevant government departments and agencies.

He also added that the National Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC) had prepared the basic parameters and scope of the Bill, that have been forwarded to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) for a final look-through before being tabled in Parliament.

On September 11, Wan Junaidi said that the Cabinet had agreed in principle to enact a Political Contribution Bill, adding that the drafting of the bill will take into account the views of stakeholders, including political parties through engagement sessions.