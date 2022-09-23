NEW YORK, Sept 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will deliver Malaysia’s National Statement at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today.

He is expected to begin his speech at the United Nations headquarters at 3.30pm (3.30am Saturday Malaysian time).

The afternoon session of today’s proceedings will start with a speech by Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Alphonso Browne, followed by his Iraq counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and Ismail Sabri.

This will be the second appearance by the prime minister at the UN, after attending virtually the 76th session last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah told the Malaysian media here that Ismail Sabri was expected to share, in his speech, some of Malaysia’s experiences in dealing with the pandemic and global challenges, as well as highlight some solutions to international conflicts, such as the situation in Ukraine, Palestine and Myanmar.

Saifuddin said the UNGA’s 77th Session, themed “A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges”, was timely, as it would allow member states to tap multilateral platforms to address various global issues.

The prime minister’s speech at the UNGA will be carried live by Bernama TV (Astro 502), www.bernama.com and Bernama’s social media platform. — Bernama