Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to the media after a closed dialogue session with NGO Gabungan Ikhlas at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya, September 23, 2022. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 23 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has suggested that the 15th general election (GE15) be held after the coming flood season to avoid untoward incidents befalling people who go out to cast their votes.

Dr Mahathir said apart from posing safety concerns, floods would also complicate the movements of voters.

“A suitable time (for polls) is when the situation is normal, not in times of disaster, floods or storms. In the flood season, not only would movements be hampered but also there would be risks of disasters causing injuries or deaths.

“This is why the flood season is not the right time for holding polls,” he said when asked about a suitable time to call for GE15.

He said contesting parties would also be able to make thorough preparations if GE15 was held outside of the flood season.

He also said Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) had not decided on its candidates for GE15.

Asked about GTA’s registration, Dr Mahathir, who is its pro tem chairman, said the Registrar of Societies (RoS) would give its response within a month of the submission of the party’s application.

On September 6 this year, the GTA pro tem committee met RoS Mohd Nawardi Saad to hand over related documents and discuss its registration.

GTA, which was formed on August 4, comprises Pejuang, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) and Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (Iman). — Bernama