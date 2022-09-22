A Malaysia Airport Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS) vehicle arrives at a mock plane crash site during an airport emergency exercise at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in Sepang, September 22, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SEPANG, Sept 22 — The “Perisai Panthera” drill simulating an air disaster situation was successfully completed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here today.

The drill included a mock plane crash on one of the airport’s runways.

At the start of a simulated fire, the Airport Fire Rescue Service’s (AFRS) fire engines and personnel were deployed. This was followed by the arrival of the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (Bomba) to rescue trapped passengers.

Ministry of Health (MoH) officers were then dispatched to the scene to assist with the rescue, and to set up a central command post and triage station.

According to Malaysia Airports Holding Bhd senior general manager Mohd Arif Jaafar, the events occurred in real-time to simulate actual conditions that could be expected in a real crash.

A view of a simulated air crash practice during an airport emergency exercise at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), September 22, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

“The exercises are part of the efforts to reinforce the airport’s readiness and resilience in managing any crises or emergency situations and this year’s exercise involves the participation of more than 770 personnel from 33 government and private agencies,” MAHB explained.

According to MAHB, the annual drill is also part of compliance requirements to the Civil Aviation (Aerodrome Operations) (Amendment) Regulations 2018 and International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Standard and Recommended Practices (SARPs).

MAHB managing director Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood expressed his thanks for all the agencies involved in the simulation.

“Various scenarios are tested during this three-day exercise where participants tested their skills in managing crises including responding to any ensuing online conversations,” he added.

Airports in Malaysia are gazetted as restricted areas and KLIA is categorised as a National Vital Installation Priority 1, representing facilities of the highest importance to national security and the function of government.