Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad (third right) launching the Perak Talent Application at the Opening Ceremony of the Youth Friendly Carnival (KAMU) @ Lokein-O-Rama Carnival at Indera Mulia Stadium, Ipoh, September 17, 2022. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Sept 17 — The Perak state government through Pusat Aspirasi Anak Perak (Pasak) launched a 'Talent Perak' application, which is an online career platform, to fast-track job seekers to find employment in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the application can be downloaded onto mobile phones from the Google Play Store and used from today.

He said job seekers can now log on to search for vacancies online according to demographic categories, industry, studies and positions that are closer to the user's location.

"Talent Perak is currently in the Beta version stage and Pasak will seek input and feedback from users to ensure that the application can be accessed smoothly.

"The development of the application is one of the ongoing efforts by the state government to focus on providing opportunities and preparing the skilled workforce needed by the industry in addition to improving the marketability of Perak graduates," he said.

He said this at a press conference after officiating the Youth Carnival (KAMU) @ Lokein-O-Rama Carnival and launching of Talent Perak application at Indera Mulia Stadium here today.

Saarani said the new application is one of the six main agendas of Perak Sejahtera 2030 which is data-driven decision-making.

He said it was in line with the state government's commitment to open new industrial areas in addition to meeting increasing demand from multinational companies to open or expand operations in the state.

Earlier at the ceremony, Saarani witnessed the exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) documents between Pasak, Institut Darul Ridzuan (IDR) and Social Security Organisation (Socso) to implement youth development programmes in Perak.

IDR was represented by chief executive officer Dr Maisarah Ahmad; Pasak by director Mohd Misbahul Munir Masduki and Socso by head of Employment Insurance System Office, Azirruan Arifin.

Meanwhile, commenting on the MoU, Saarani said all three parties will work together to implement programmes in the form of career development, skills training and employment data coordination.

According to him, the information will then be used to maintain the state's economic growth through the pool of talent and highly skilled labour in the state. — Bernama



