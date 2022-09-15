Acting Kelantan police chief, Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the investigation found the husband of the 36-year-old victim suspected of having a disagreement with a member of the same drug trafficking syndicate to which he belonged. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Sept 15 — Police arrested three individuals, including the husband of a kidnapped victim, at her house in Kampung Semat Jal, Wakaf Bharu in Tumpat on September 13.

Acting Kelantan police chief, Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the investigation found the husband of the 36-year-old victim suspected of having a disagreement with a member of the same drug trafficking syndicate to which he belonged.

“We conducted an operation and arrested three individuals, including the victim’s husband and a woman, when they came to the Tumpat district police headquarters yesterday,” he said.

“Checks found that the victim’s husband has two previous drug-related records, while another individual has seven,” he said at a press conference today.

Muhamad Zaki said that based on the investigation, the victim was aware of her husband’s involvement in the drug trafficking syndicate.

“All the suspects are being remanded for four days from yesterday to assist in the investigation,” he added.

Muhamad Zaki also said that police found the Toyota Vios, believed to have been used by the suspects to kidnap the woman at the illegal base in Kuala Jambu, Pasir Mas.

“We have been working with the Thai authorities to rescue the victim and bring her home. They (Thai authorities) have been cooperating well in this case,” he said.

Yesterday, the media reported that a woman was reported missing since Tuesday, and was kidnapped by four men in a Toyota Vios. — Bernama