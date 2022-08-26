The 40-year-old suspect has been arrested and remanded until August 30 to assist in the investigation. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GUA MUSANG, Aug 26 — A 16-year-old odd-job worker died yesterday after allegedly being beaten with a helmet by his employer on August 22.

Kelantan acting police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said that the teenager had complained that he was beaten by his employer in Kampung Mentara Lama, Gua Musang that Monday, before seeking treatment at a Merapoh Health Clinic, Pahang on Tuesday.

He said the victim was referred to the Kuala Lipis Hospital in Pahang on the same day for further treatment, but succumbed to his injuries at 6.30 am yesterday.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim worked with the suspect to do carpentry works in Kampung Mentara Lama, Gua Musang.

“The teenager was said to have been beaten after trying to take the payment for repair works done at a customer’s house without informing his employer. The employer got angry and hit the victim with a helmet which caused the latter to sustain severe injuries,” he said in a statement today.

The 40-year-old suspect has been arrested and remanded until August 30 to assist in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama