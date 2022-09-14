Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said party officials informed him of the postponement without giving a reason for the decision. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The Umno supreme council (MKT) meeting scheduled for this Saturday has been called off, said vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri, who is the prime minister, said party officials informed him of this without giving a reason for the decision.

“This Saturday was supposed to be special MKT meeting but it has been postponed.

“So, we have to wait for another date,” he told the press after attending the Dubai Expo 2020 Appreciation Dinner here tonight.

Ismail Sabri then directed questions about the postponement to Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

Sources previously said Umno had scheduled the MKT meeting for discussions on the 15th general election dates as well as the matter of cooperation with other parties including PAS.