TANGKAK, Sept 11 — Three members of a family, including a two-year-old boy, were killed when the car they were travelling in was involved in an accident with two other vehicles at KM 44.5 of Jalan Muar-Segamat, near here, yesterday afternoon.

Tangkak district police chief Supt Mohd Fadhil Minhat said the police received a distress call regarding an incident involving two black and grey Perodua Myvi cars and a Mazda car at 3.50pm.

He said Aarish Ammar Harunarashid died at Tangkak Hospital, while his mother and grandmother, Nor Haliza Hamzah, 36, and Siti Fatimah Ladri, 71, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s father, Harunarashid Ghazali, 34, was slightly injured and taken to Tangkak Hospital for further treatment, he added.

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the victims’ black Myvi car, which was heading from Tangkak towards Segamat, was hit by a grey Myvi car from the opposite direction that wanted to overtake another vehicle before it skidded and plunged into a ravine.

“The black Myvi car is then believed to spun and entered the opposite lane before it was rear-ended by the Mazda car,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

However, the driver and passenger of the grey Myvi and the driver of the Mazda car were reported to be safe, he added.

All the victims’ bodies were taken to Tangkak Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

The case is investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In a separate statement, Operations Commander Senior Fire Officer II K. Kumar said firefighters had to use special equipment to remove Siti Fatimah’s body from the vehicle while Nor Haliza’s body was taken out of the car by members of the public.

He said two Fire Rescue Tender machines and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services machine with a strength of 15 members were rushed to the scene, and the operation ended at about 4.40pm. — Bernama