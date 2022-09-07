KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak's AmIslamic Bank account had been used to issue a total of 38 cheques totalling RM8.4 million in just slightly over a years' time during the March 2011 to May 2012 period, a bank officer told the High Court here today.

Badrul Hisam Mohamad, senior manager of AmBank’s cheque processing centre, was testifying as the 36th prosecution witness in Najib's trial over the misappropriation of RM2.28 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds.

He verified that all these cheques carried Najib's signature.

He had yesterday verified a total of 13 cheques totalling RM1,289,750 or over RM1.28 milion issued during the March to August 2011 period.

Today, Badrul Hisam further verified seven cheques issued from the same AmIslamic bank account owned by Najib during the August 2011 to November 2011 period, with the total sum being RM2,130,500 or RM2.13 million.

This includes a RM800,000 cheque to Selangor Umno which was issued on September 21 and deposited on September 29, 2011 at CIMB's Damansara Town Centre branch, and a RM1 million to Selangor Umno issued on November 30 and deposited on December 2, 2011 at CIMB's Jalan Tun Perak branch.

Badrul Hisam also verified 18 cheques today that were issued from January 2012 to May 2012 that totalled RM4,985,600.

This includes RM100,000 each to former ministers Tan Sri Kasitah Gaddam and Datuk Seri Richard Riot (who are politicians from Sabah and Sarawak respectively); and a total of RM32,600 to Najib's former political secretary Wong Nai Chee; a total of RM2.1 million to Selangor Umno; a total of RM140,000 to Pekan Umno; RM200,000 to Barisan Nasional's Bandar Tun Razak division; RM400,000 to Macang Umno; RM1 million to tycoon Tan Sri Lim Soon Peng; RM360,000 to KL Media House Sdn Bhd; and RM178,000 to Two One Holidays Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

When all 38 cheques are taken together, it would come up to the sum of RM8,405,850.

Najib, is now serving a 12-year sentence at the Kajang Prison for stealing RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd, turned up in the dock today dressed in a dark blue suit.

He could be heard clicking his pen repeatedly as Badrul Hisam was testifying.

His wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor who was also recently convicted of bribery in a separate case that she is currently appealing, was also present in the courtroom in the early part of today's trial.

