KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had two credit cards with a combined credit limit of RM3 million from AmBank for years up until 2015, with such a credit limit being one of the highest ever given by AmBank, the High Court heard today.

Yeoh Eng Leong, who was the former senior vice president of AmBank’s retail banking fraud management and authorisation department, said this while testifying in Najib’s trial over the misappropriation of RM2.28 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds.

Testifying as the 36th prosecution witness, Yeoh verified that Najib had held a Visa Platinum credit card and a Mastercard Platinum credit card with the combined credit limit of RM3 million and said “I believe this is one of the highest limits in Ambank”.

Yeoh also said there were credit card statements for both cards from March 2011 to April 2015, and that both cards were cancelled on March 11, 2015.

Based on credit card statements, Yeoh calculated that the spending recorded on these two credit cards owned by Najib to be RM103,948.63.

Based on an August 2011 statement, a July 21, 2011 transaction was recorded using the Mastercard for The Westin Excelsior R Roma at €22,461.62 or RM98,013.63.

Based on the September 2011 statement, the Visa card was used on August 21, 2011 for three transactions at KLCC (RM4,145 at Aigner, RM910 at Hugo Boss and RM880 also at Hugo Boss), while there was a tax-free refund from the UK of RM2,190.68 on August 30, 2011.

Yeoh also noted that the cardholder of the two credit cards — Najib — had not disputed any of the spending recorded on those credit cards.

MORE TO COME