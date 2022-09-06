An SUV transporting Datuk Seri Najib Razak accompanied by police and the Prisons Department pictured arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex for his 1MDB trial, September 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s AmIslamic Bank account had been used to issue 13 cheques totalling over RM1.28 million within the six months of March to August 2011, an AmBank officer told the High Court today.

Badrul Hisam Mohamad, senior manager of AmBank’s cheque processing centre, verified these cheques which were all issued from Najib’s account and successfully banked in to the 13 recipients.

While testifying as the 36th prosecution witness in Najib’s trial over the misappropriation of RM2.28 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) funds, Badrul Hisam confirmed the 13 cheques issued from Najib’s AmIslamic Bank account (with the account number 211-202-200969-4) at the bank’s Jalan Raja Chulan branch and which had all carried Najib’s signature.

The cheques which he verified today include a RM100,000 cheque issued on March 8, 2011 to Qalif Umar Creative and deposited on the same day at a Maybank account at Old Klang Road; a RM200,000 cheque to Pekan Umno which was deposited on April 11, 2011 at a CIMB account at Jalan Sultan Abdullah, and a RM100,000 cheque issued on May 12, 2011 to Abdul Malek Munip and deposited on May 13, 2011 at a CIMB account at Universiti Malaya.

There was also a RM130,000 cheque to Qalif Umar Creative which was issued on May 12, 2011 and deposited on May 16, 2011 at a Maybank account at Kompleks Bandar; a RM50,000 cheque to Hj Ahmad Baijuri B Hj Ahmad Faudzi issued on June 12, 2011 and deposited on June 13, 2011 at a Maybank account at Wisma Hangsam; a RM30,000 cheque to Pekan Umno Wanita which was issued on June 24, 2011 and deposited on June 27, 2011 at a CIMB account at Jalan Sultan Abdullah; and a RM100,000 cheque to Ruslan Kasim issued and deposited both on June 28, 2011 at a Bank Simpanan Nasional account at Selayang Baru.

The other cheques verified by Badrul Hisam today are a RM50,000 cheque to Fakhrul Azman B Abu Bakar which was issued on June 28, 2011 and deposited on June 29, 2011 to a Public Islamic Bank account at Jalan Raja Laut, and a RM200,000 cheque to Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah issued on June 28, 2011 and deposited on July 5, 2011 to a Bank Muamalat Malaysia Berhad account at Alor Setar, Kedah.

The remaining cheques are a RM274,750 cheque issued to Semarak Konsortium Satu Sdn Bhd issued on August 9, 2011 and deposited on August 10, 2011 at a Maybank account at Desa Sri Hartamas; a RM10,000 cheque to Mohd Rosdi Alizah issued on August 17, 2011 and deposited on August 18, 2011 at a CIMB account at Jalan TAR, Kuala Lumpur; and a RM30,000 cheque to Ibrahim Awang Ismail issued on August 20, 2011 and deposited on August 22, 2011 at a CIMB account at Jalan Sultan Abdullah, and a RM15,000 cheque to Zainal Abdin Bin Pa’wan issued on August 20, 2011 and deposited on August 24, 2011 at a CIMB account at Pekan.

Altogether, these 13 AmIslamic Bank cheques with Najib’s signature come up to a total of RM1,289,750.

Badrul Hisam has not completed his testimony, and is expected to continue testifying tomorrow when the 1MDB trial before High Court judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah resumes.