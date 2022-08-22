Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the act of demolishing the reservoirs was also unnecessary because, based on the report of the Baling disaster special investigation team, they were seen to be incapable of causing harm to the residents of the area. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Aug 22 — The three water reservoirs at the top of Gunung Inas, Baling, cannot be demolished at will because they have legal owners, said Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

He said that the act of demolishing the reservoirs was also unnecessary because, based on the report of the Baling disaster special investigation team, they were seen to be incapable of causing harm to the residents of the area.

“The results of the report found that the reservoirs were not the cause of the flood incident in Baling on July 4, and a study by experts at the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) found that the water capacity of these reservoirs would not be able to reach the residential areas at the foot of the mountain.

“These pools have owners, so we can’t just simply demolish them; we also have to read the report made by KeTSA, which has hundreds of experts,” he told reporters after officiating the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine and Digital Mammography at Kedah Medical Centre (KMC) here today.

Yesterday, Baling member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, in a media report, said that three water reservoirs at the top of Gunung Inas in Baling, the size of a futsal court, would be demolished as they were found to be dangerous to the people in the area.

Three reservoirs, owned by a private company, were built to cultivate the Musang King durian orchard, to water the durian trees planted on the top of Gunung Inas. — Bernama