Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the inauguration ceremony of the new Pahang State Shariah Court Complex in Kuantan. September 5, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — The principle of executing justice in Islam does not grant privilege and exemptions to anyone who commits any wrongdoing, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said today.

He added that the same principle also forbids injustice to anyone, including those who are not favoured, Malay news site Astro Awani reported today.

“The principle of doing justice in Islam has been stated by Allah SWT as stated in Surah An-Nisaa verse 35. “According to that verse, Islamic justice does not at all give any privilege or exception to anyone who commits a wrongdoing, whether it is oneself, close friends, family members or mothers and fathers,” the King was quoted as saying during the inauguration ceremony of the new Pahang State Shariah Court Complex in Kuantan, Pahang.

He said that the law only has one principle, language, punishment and they apply to everyone.

“Allah SWT’s order contained in the verse has been further strengthened by the hadith of the Prophet SAW which means: Verily, those who came before you have perished, that is, if the one who steals is a high-ranking one. Then they are left alone, but if the thief is the weak, then they are immediately punished.

“For the sake of God, in whose power I am. If Fatimah binti Muhammad had stolen, I would have cut off her hand,” Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin was quoted saying.