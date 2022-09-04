ALOR SETAR, Sept 4 — An officer of the Immigration Department was killed while his colleague suffered a broken leg after being involved in a crash at KM 83.4 of the North-South Expressway (northbound) near the Gurun Toll Plaza exit this morning.

The deceased was identified as Deputy Assistant Director of Immigration Muhammad Nizam Samsudin, 46, while the injured victim was Senior Deputy Assistant Director of Immigration Zaili Nizam Muhammad, 43.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Zaidy Che Hassan said that in the 9.30am incident, the two victims, based at the Sungai Bakap Temporary Immigration Depot, Penang, were each riding a Kawasaki KLE650-C motorcycle.

“Both of them were heading north, and when they arrived at the scene, a car travelling from the same direction hit the back of the motorcycle that Muhammad Nizam was riding, causing him to lose control and skidded into the emergency lane.

“At the same time, Zaili Nizam, who was in the emergency lane, did not have time to avoid it and crashed into Muhammad Nizam’s machine,” he said in a statement.

Zaidy said Muhammad Nizam was pronounced dead at the scene due to severe head injuries, while Zaili Nizam was taken to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital, Sungai Petani, for further treatment.

He added that the police are tracking the car involved in the incident, whose driver is believed to have fled and urged road users who witnessed the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation.

He added that the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama