Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was discharged from the National Heart Institute (IJN) today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was today discharged from the National Heart Institute (IJN) where he was admitted for treatment after testing positive for Covid-19 four days ago.

His office said that he would be under home quarantine from today, until September 6.

“Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was allowed to leave IJN at 9.30am today. Dr Mahathir was admitted to the IJN after testing positive for Covid-19 on August 31. Dr Mahathir will continue his quarantine at home until September 6,” his office said in a short statement.

The 97-year-old has had some close shaves with the coronavirus early on during the pandemic.

In March 2020, Dr Mahathir came into close contact with Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii who tested positive for Covid-19.

While Dr Mahathir tested negative, he observed a 14-day self-quarantine as was required then.

In late July 2021, one of Dr Mahathir's officers was asymptomatic and had tested positive for Covid-19 in a screening at Parliament.

Dr Mahathir tested negative again after the second scare, even though he said he did not have contact with the officer in Parliament.

Before contracting Covid-19, the last time the Langkawi MP was admitted to IJN was in late January this year.

On January 22, Dr Mahathir was confirmed to be in IJN and having undergone a medical treatment. He was discharged on February 5.