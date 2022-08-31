Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya August 4, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tested positive for Covid-19 this morning, his office announced today.

“Dr Mahathir has been admitted to the National Heart Institute for observation for the next few days as advised by the medical team,” the statement said.

No further details were released regarding the 97-year-old’s condition.

The 97-year-old has had some close shaves with the coronavirus early on in the pandemic.

In March 2020, Dr Mahathir came into close contact with Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii who tested positive for Covid-19.

While Dr Mahathir tested negative, he observed a 14-day self-quarantine as was required then.

In late July 2021, one of Dr Mahathir's officers was asymptomatic and had tested positive for Covid-19 in a screening at Parliament.

Dr Mahathir tested negative again after the second scare, even though he said he did not have contact with the officer in Parliament.

The last time the Langkawi MP was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) was in late January this year.

On January 22, Dr Mahathir was confirmed to be in IJN and having undergone a medical treatment. He was discharged on February 5.