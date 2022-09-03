Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah accompanied by the King Queen Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah watching the fireworks display and artist's performance in conjunction with the 188th Kuantan Carnival at Menara Kuantan 188, September 3, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Sept 3 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah joined thousands of revellers at the Kuantan 188 Carnival, here tonight.

The royal couple were accompanied by the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah and other royal family members.

Also present were Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, state officials, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Hospitality 360 Sdn Bhd group Datuk Omar Naresh Mohan and Kuantan 188 managing director Datuk Zulkifli Mohamad.

The celebration, held in conjunction with the one year anniversary of the King and Queen’s installation, was kicked off with a cake cutting and ‘pulut kuning’ cutting ceremony, while fireworks lighted up the sky.

A concert featuring an array of local singers was also held at the Kuantan 188 tower which is the tallest in the East Coast and second tallest tower in the country.

Among the singers present were Aina Abdul, Ara Johari, Man Bai and Raihan. — Bernama