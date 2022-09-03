Minister of Higher Education, Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad, said that UM had lodged a police report and handed over the investigations to the relevant authorities. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

BAGAN SERAI, Sept 3 ― The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) will leave the case of a foreign PhD student who claimed that his research had been stolen by a Universiti Malaya (UM) superviser, which went viral on social media recently, to UM and police for further action.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad, said that UM had lodged a police report and handed over the investigations to the relevant authorities.

“Investigations were handed over to universities, which have their own autonomy, so UM conducted its own investigations and lodged a police report (for further action),” she said when met by reporters after closing the [email protected] Carnival, at Bagan Serai Community College compound, here today.

She said this when asked to comment on the development of the viral issue of a foreign student lodging a police report against UM, claiming that his research was taken without his knowledge.

In a video clip lasting more than one minute, the student claimed that he had spent almost two years completing the study, and was disappointed when his study was stolen by the university.

On August 29, UM issued a statement which denied the allegation and said that it is the university's policy that research and academic studies of its students are the property of the university.

UM also said that it had lodged a police report to refute the student's accusations, and appropriate legal action was being considered.

It also said that the university has provided opportunities and resources to help the said student complete his PhD, including the extension of the study period by three semesters after the maximum period of 12 semesters, with fees sponsored by the faculty.

However, UM said that the student did not complete his studies within the extended period given, and UM also provided several counselling sessions and appointed an additional supervisor to help him.

Meanwhile, in another development, Noraini said that the offering of lifelong skills learning courses at community colleges has been well received by all sections of the community, and can be used as a platform in continuous efforts for people to advance themselves in technical and vocational fields, and to have the opportunity to create a career in the future.

“By offering these courses at community colleges and polytechnics, it will provide knowledge and skills to the community in various fields, regardless of age,” Noraini said in her speech.

“This additional knowledge and skills can help members of the community to improve their standard of living, while also being able to prepare themselves to face the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR 4.0), which requires them to make changes along with the digital transformation,” she said. ― Bernama