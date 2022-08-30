KUALA LUMPUR, August 30 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in his latest blog post slammed Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is currently serving a jail sentence for not accepting that he has been proven to be guilty in court.

"Another success of Najib in changing Malay culture and life values ​​is by rejecting clear evidence and accepting baseless statements.

"For four years Najib was tried in the High Court, Appeal Court and Federal Court, based on the documentation and cheques that were presented in the trial regarding SRC fund (a subsidiary of 1MDB) which was put into Najib's account in AmBank and spent by him which he claims to be false.

"He did not know about the existence of this money. He spends money without knowing the existence of this money. if the money was there, it is a donation from the Arab King. What is the evidence?

"Just believe Najib's claims. The proof is not necessary. Evidence is fraud. Ask the attorney general. Najib is not wrong,” Mahathir said sarcastically.

Mahathir also said that for Najib, everything written by the judge is not true as he claimed that the judge has a conflict of interest and is biased.

"Dozens of witnesses gave information about Najib's wrongdoing. Documents and other evidence were exhibited. The judge wrote the 800 pages that were revealed by the witnesses, the evidence, and the results of the investigation.

"The only truth is the denial made by Najib, by his children and his lawyer while the nine judges, three courts, four years of trial were all wrong and defamation for Najib,” he added sarcastically.

Mahathir said that Najib has no proof of his accusations that he has billion of money in Switzerland and Taiwan and that his children became billionaires when he served as the Prime Minister.

Najib has been jailed since the Federal Court’s August 23 ruling, where a panel of five judges unanimously decided to uphold his conviction, RM210 million fine and 12-year prison sentence for embezzling RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Apart from the SRC case, Najib is also facing four other criminal trials, including two that have yet to start.

He is the first former prime minister in Malaysia to be imprisoned.