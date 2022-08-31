A contingent of the 69 Commando and Special Action Unit of the Royal Malaysian Police takes part in the National Day Nationcelebration at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur August 31, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Covid-19 frontliners were given thunderous applause by the multi-racial Keluarga Malaysia as the contingent marched past them during the National Day parade at Dataran Merdeka today.

The 84-member contingent comprises staff of the Ministry of Health (MoH), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Armed Forces, Civil Defence Force, the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), local authorities (PBT), as well as the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

Contingent head Khairil Hilmi Mokhtar said the team, led by the National Security Council (MKN), comprised personnel from agencies that were involved in handling and curbing the spread of Covid-19 over the past two years.

“Although the contingent is small, it represents a large group that has contributed to the country. We are grateful to the government because this is the first time in the country’s 65 years of history that we have a combined contingent to represent the Malaysian Family,” he told Bernama.

He said it also reflected the appreciation by the government and the Malaysian people for the sacrifices by the Covid-19 frontliners.

“We are grateful, the crowd cheered and applauded when we marched past them. We can feel that we are appreciated,” he added. — Bernama