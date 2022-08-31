KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — The harmony of the Malaysian Family and excitement was evident on the faces of thousands of people from all walks of life, as well as age, race and religion, who converged to Dataran Merdeka to together celebrate the 2022 National Day.

With the theme Keluarga Malaysia Teguh Bersama (Malaysian Family Strong Together), this year’s historic day celebration is meaningful in expressing the gratitude and pride of the country's pluralistic society who gathered at the main location of the National Day celebration, with most of them arriving as early as 4.30am to witness the event.

A sea of people, including foreign tourists, took the opportunity to show their appreciation and understanding of the theme by displaying the spirit of patriotism, togetherness and unity in enlivening the colorful and large-scale celebration.

After two years of celebrating the occasion under the new norm due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the parade and march-past by nearly 20,000 participants of various contingents this year showcased components of nationhood, frontliners, governance, public order, national security, Malaysian Family and air show.

The parade, which also involved a total of 369 land assets and 68 air assets, as well as 76 animals in service, was broadcast live by television stations and social media sites.

The Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) orchestra led by the station’s music director, Datuk Mokhzani Ismail, who is involved in the event for the first time, kept the crowd rejuvenated by playing patriotic songs.

Dignitaries and national leaders started to arrive at 7.30am, followed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah on a royal horse carriage.

According to Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who is the main organising committee chairman for the 2022 National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations, the horse carriage was last used by Tuanku Syed Sirajudin Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Syed Putra Jamalullail during the National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya in 2005.

As soon as Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah took their place at the royal box, five helicopters did a fly-past accompanied by the national anthem.

His Majesty was then given the Royal Salute and then invited to inspect the Guard of Honor mounted by four officers and 103 members led by Major Nurul Fauzan Md Sabri, of the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment. — Bernama