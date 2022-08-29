KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng today questioned PAS' priorities, asking whether the Islamist party was more willing to protest international artists' concerts in Malaysia over the rising cost of staple goods.

In a statement, the DAP lawmaker said that PAS needs to stop weaponising religion for useless purposes that do not bring benefit to the public and instead focus on bigger issues such as corruption and inflation.

"The increase in prices of staple food such as bread is a problem that affects all levels of society when combined with the price increase of other goods in the market, while attending a concert is an individual's choice,” he said.

Lim also accused PAS of being a useless party under whose leadership many people will be stuck in hardship as the party has not introduced one single measure or policy for the good of the country since it colluded with the "corrupt” Umno to seize power from the Pakatan Harapan government in 2020.

Last Thursday, PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari called on the government to cancel and disallow concerts by international artistes as they supposedly do not comply with the norms and values of Muslims in Malaysia.

The Pasir Mas MP also said that PAS, through its members in Cabinet, will bring up the issue at the next meeting.

Yesterday, online news portal Free Malaysia Today reported that leading bread producer Gardenia Bakeries (KL) Sdn Bhd will increase the price of its loaves, spreads and other breads from September 1.

The company, which reportedly last introduced increased prices on December 1, 2021, said that the increase was due to the impact of inflation on raw materials and freight charges.