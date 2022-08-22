Abdul Hadi recently accused non-Muslims and non-Bumiputera of making up the bulk of what he labelled the 'roots of corruption' — those who chase illicit gains — to the detriment of the country's economy and politics. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng today urged police to probe PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang for making a remark that may cause public outrage after the latter said that non-Muslims and non-Bumiputera contributed to the majority of Malaysia’s corruption rate.

The DAP lawmaker also questioned the Islamist party's top man’s intention for stating such statistics without any solid proof or reference to support it.

"Therefore, I also ask the police to investigate Abdul Hadi whether he has issued malicious statements that have caused public outrage.

"If the statement is proven to be unfounded, I want the government to drag him to the criminal court according to Section 505(c) of the Penal Code for making a statement with the intention of favouring any group or race, Section 504 of the same code which is a humiliating statement that may cause a breach of peace and or other acts that can be convicted on him,” he said in a statement today.

Section 505(c) of the Penal Code, carries imprisonment which may extend to two years, or with fine, or both, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Section 504 of the Penal Code deals with intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace.

"Abdul Hadi can get the official figures of corruption cases in our country as well as statistics according to the states that are in the highest position of corruption crimes, to prove his statement.

"Not with such baseless and reckless accusations,” he added.

The DAP lawmaker was responding to Hadi’s claim two days ago, in which the latter called for corruption to be eradicated holistically, likening it to a disease and labeling those involved as committing a huge sin.

The Marang MP also accused non-Muslims and non-Bumiputera of making up the bulk of what he labelled the "roots of corruption" — those who chase illicit gains — to the detriment of the country's economy and politics.