KOTA KINABALU, Aug 28 — Parti Warisan (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal today announced the party’s leadership line-up for the 2021 to 2024 term following the 2021 Warisan Annual General Assembly and party polls yesterday.
In a statement, Mohd Shafie said he was confident that the leadership line-up was ready to go down to the field to meet the people in preparation for the 15th general election (GE15).
Mohd Shafie won the president post unopposed while the deputy president, and three vice- president posts were also uncontested.
The Wirawati (women’s wing) top post was also won unopposed by Kota Belud MP Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis while Kunak assemblyman Norazlinah Arif won the Wanita chief post and Kinabatangan Warisan division chief Ismail Ayub won the Wira chief post.
A total of 20 people were elected supreme council members (AMT), including Kalabakan MP Ma’mun Sulaiman; Papar MP Ahmad Hassan; Bongawan assemblyman Dr Daud Yusof; Banggi assemblyman Mohammad Mohamarin; Karamunting assemblyman George Hiew Vun Zin; Tanjong Kapor assemblyman Ben Chong Chen Bin; Darau assemblyman Azhar Matussin; Merotai assemblyman Sarifuddin Hata and Gum-Gum assemblyman Arunarnsin Taib.
As for the appointed positions, Datuk Loretto Padua Jr remained as secretary-general while Petagas assemblyman Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah remained as Information chief.
Sepanggar MP Datuk Azis Jamman, who chose not to defend the Wira chief post to pave the way for younger leaders was not in the leadership list.
The quota for appointed positions, namely two vice-presidents, one treasurer-general and 11 AMTs has not been announced.
Following is Warisan's 2021-2024 leadership line-up:
President: Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal
Deputy President: Datuk Darell Leiking
Vice Presidents: Datuk Jaujan Sambakong, Datuk Junz Wong and Terrence Siambun.
Secretary-general: Datuk Loretto Padua Jr
Head of Information: Datuk Awang Ahmad Sah
Wanita chief: Norazlinah Arif
Wira chief: Ismail Ayub
Wirawati chief: Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis
Supreme Council Members :
1. Dr Daud Yusof
2. Mohammad Mohamarin
3. Mudi Dubing
4. Ahmad Hassan
5. George Hiew Vun Zin
6. Mohd Zinin Adong Ajak
7. Mazliwati Abdul Malek Chua
8. Datuk Honorsius Bosuin
9. Ben Chong Chen Bin
10. Azhar Matussin
11. Charles Ebbie
12. Ma'mun Sulaiman
13. Datuk Ahmad Shah Tambakau
14. Sarifuddin Hata
15. Arunarnsin Taib
16. Japar Awang
17. Mahadi Mumin
18. Nicholas Chak
19. Datuk Aidi Moktar
20. Mohd Taib Isai — Bernama