Datuk Mohammadin Ketapi has now moved to PBM after stints in Warisan and Bersatu. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 28 — Lahad Datu MP Datuk Mohammadin Ketapi has announced he is joining Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM), bringing the party’s MPs to four.

The former tourism minister said that he is keen on PBM's synergy between its East Malaysian and Peninsular Malaysian elements.

"I choose them after going through the party’s constitution that is aimed at fighting for Borneo’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

"With this struggle, we from Sabah will give our full cooperation to PBM and Parti Kuasa Rakyat to realise that goal,” he said at a press conference here.

The party’s other MPs are Julau MP Datuk Larry Sng, Ampong MP Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin and Tebrau MP Steven Choong.

Mohammadin won his seat in the 2018 elections on a Parti Warisan Sabah ticket, but quit Warisan and joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia in October last year to support the ruling coalition.

On June 28 earlier this year, he announced that he was quitting Bersatu after seven months, citing unmet demands.