Sharifah Hasidah (seated, centre) in group photo with the organising committee and participants of the Women’s Empowerment course held at Kuching Community College, Petra Jaya today. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, Aug 28 — The Sarawak government is requesting for the number of parliamentary seats in the state to be increased as part of the negotiations related to Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), said Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

Sharifah Hasidah, who is a Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) said this is one of the ongoing negotiations with the federal government on the state’s rights and interests.

She added that more meetings will be held soon to finalise the matters.

“We hope that soon we will have our own representation to be appointed to the board of Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) and a meeting related to this issue will be held in a week or two,” she told reporters after officiating at the closing ceremony of a Women Empowerment course at Kuching Community College, Petra Jaya today.

Sharifah Hasidah also said more meetings by the security and social economy committees, as well as the special committee on MA63 chaired by the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will be held soon.

“Let’s us wait for the meetings to be concluded first and for the announcements to be made by Sarawak Premier Abang Johari,” said Sharifah Hasidah.

Aside from the appointment of a state representative to the LHDN’s board, she said other matters currently being negotiated include a review of the special grant to the state under Article 112 of the Federal Constitution, judiciary administration and the appointment of judiciary commissioner.

“We have presented a special formula to the federal government in reviewing the special grant to the state under Article 112 and we will wait for the decision to be made,” said Sharifah Hasidah.

Currently, there are 31 parliamentary constituencies in Sarawak, of which the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition holds 19 seats. — Borneo Post