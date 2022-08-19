A train and two vehicles collided near the Kota Kinabalu International Airport on Thursday. — Borneo Post pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 19 — A driver of a four-wheel-drive escaped unhurt after his vehicle was hit by a train along Jalan Kepayan, near the Kota Kinabalu International Airport yesterday afternoon.

The incident was believed to have happened when the train crossing boom gate failed to close to prevent vehicles from crossing the railway track at around 3pm.

The train was said to be heading to Beaufort from the Kota Kinabalu train station in Kepayan.

No injuries were reported following the accident.

The incident had caused a massive traffic jam as vehicles stopped by the side of the road following the accident. — Borneo Post