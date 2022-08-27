KUCHING, Aug 27 — Two people were killed and two others were injured in a road accident involving two vehicles at Jalan Ulu Oya here, about 13 kilometres from the city centre, early today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre (PGO) spokesman said they were alerted to the accident at 2.15am.

He said the dead were a man and a woman who were the rear-seat passengers of the first car.

“The driver of the car was seriously injured while the front-seat passenger managed to get out of the car before the arrival of the firefighters.

“The bodies were handed over to the police while the injured victims were sent to the Sibu Hospital,” he said.

The spokesman said the driver of another vehicle escaped unhurt. — Bernama