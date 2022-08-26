Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said Sarawak has recently passed the Land Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which gives the state better provisions on carbon storage and trading. — Bernama pic

MIRI, Aug 26 — The Sarawak government will learn from other countries as well as major global institutions to come out with an internationally recognised framework for carbon storage and trading in the state.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said Sarawak has recently passed the Land Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which gives the state better provisions on carbon storage and trading.

He said following this, a framework that complies with the international standard is needed and the state Deputy Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Hipni had been tasked to look into the matter.

“I have sent Dr Hazland to Lisbon, Portugal (to learn from them) and we are also working together with Verra (Verified Carbon Standard programme) in order to find a concrete proposal in terms of carbon trading.

“This (carbon trading) is something new and the international protocol is already there and we have to comply with the international protocol on carbon trading,” he said in his speech during the Symbolic Handover of Letter of Award for the construction and fit-out of Shell Malaysia Upstream Headquarters ceremony here today.

The newly constructed multi-tenanted office building with Shell as its anchor tenant will be a sustainable and energy-efficient building located at Miri Times Square.

The new building will include electric vehicle (EV) charging bays, solar panels, rainwater harvesting and a dedicated garden area. — Bernama