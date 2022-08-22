BINTULU, Aug 22 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg foresees more collaborations with Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) that could transform the state and Malaysia into a high-income economy in the future.

One of the three sectors that have been identified and which he believed has a very bright future is the production of aviation fuel. This came following his recent visit to Petronas research plant In Kidurong, here.

“It is not necessary for me to reveal at the moment but let us discuss. I am sure these three sectors will transform Sarawak and Malaysia into a high-income economy,” he said when officiating the groundbreaking ceremony for the Petronas Bintulu Additional Gas Sales Facility (BAGSF-2) here, today.

The collaboration, which would use the latest technology and help in controlling the carbon emission issue, could better position Sarawak and Malaysia globally as far as oil and gas and renewable energy are concerned, he said.

The Premier said the construction of BAGSF-2 was proof of Petronas’ commitment in collaborating and supporting Sarawak’s aspiration to be a developed state by 2030 and as the enabler for Bintulu to be another petrochemical hub in Malaysia.

The project marked another significant milestone, not only in Sarawak’s quest to achieve its aspiration to be a developed state by 2030, but more importantly, the realisation of the state’s own vehicle to venture into the oil and gas (O&G) industry, particularly in the downstream petrochemical sector.

“Sarawak recognises the contribution of the O&G industry to its economic growth. I am confident that BAGSF-2 will further add value to the state’s downstream business through realising the operations of Sarawak Petchem Sdn Bhd (SPSB) as the state’s major economic engine of growth in the next five to 10 years,” said Abang Johari.

He said the initiation of the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE) was evident in that the state has the capability in venturing into the O&G industry and its economy remained steadfast in being the third largest in the country after Selangor and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

The BAGSF-2, which will occupy 70 hectares of land and has its own dedicated administration building, processing area, metering stations and utilities, is designed with a capacity to deliver up to 390 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd).

It will supply 160 mmscfd of natural gas to Sarawak PetChem which is currently under construction at Tanjung Kidurong, 70 mmscfd will be supplied to Sarawak Energy Bhd’s Tanjung Kidurong power plant while the remaining capacity are reserved for future customers. — Bernama