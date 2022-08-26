Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah at the launch of BESarawak Tribal Gathering 2022 at The Westin Hotel, Bukit Bintang March 30, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Starting Sept 1, Sarawak-Malaysia My Second Home (S-MM2H) pass holders are allowed to work or be involved in active investment and businesses while in the state, said Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said this was one of the three refinements proposed for the enhanced requirements and regulations of the S-MM2H Programme to ensure it would continue to benefit the state.

“This is subject to several terms and conditions. (Firstly), they must be professionals or investors and also subject to approval from the State Government of Sarawak.

“The required amount for mandatory opening of fixed deposit account with any local banks in Sarawak remains at RM150,000 for individual applicants and RM300,000 for couples,” he told a press conference here today.

Apart from that, he said that proof of pension funds and offshore income funds were also required to show the financial capability of applicants to support themselves while staying in Sarawak.

The minister said the S-MM2H pass holders are also expected to stay in Sarawak for at least 30 days annually, compared to 15 days before, as one of the conditions to get an extension or renewal of their visas.

On the application of S-MM2H from September 2020 to July this year, Abdul Karim said the United States recorded the highest number of approved applicants with 32, followed by the United Kingdom (30) and Singapore (26). — Bernama