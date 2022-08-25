PBM president-to-be Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said the party’s focus was on joining Barisan Nasional (BN) as the coalition did not exist in Sarawak. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Aug 25 — Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) will not be fielding any candidates in Sarawak in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Its president-to-be, Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said the party’s focus was on joining Barisan Nasional (BN) as the coalition did not exist in Sarawak.

“No, we (PBM) are not, (contesting in Sarawak) as there is no BN here,” he told reporters after the relaunching of SaraSpice, here, today.

Currently, PBM has only one seat in Sarawak, namely, the Julau parliamentary seat, which is held by the party president, Larry Sng.

The media had previously reported that in GE15, PBM planned to contest in 14 seats, comprising seven parliamentary and state seats each.

Zuraida said currently, PBM was still keen to join BN and its intention was still being assessed.

“The application has been received by BN and they are in the midst of reviewing it. So at the moment, we are keeping pace with what is going on. “We are looking at the best interest of the party while sticking to our plan (to join BN),” she added.

PBM had already sent an official application to join BN towards forming a new coalition in facing GE15 but until now, there has been no feedback from BN. — Bernama