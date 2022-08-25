His Majesty said efforts needed to be increased to curb a small group of traders from raking unreasonable profits as such action, if not curbed, could cause inflation that in turn would affect the cost of living. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has called on the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) to intensify efforts to protect the wellbeing of the people, especially in issues involving food security and cost of living.

His Majesty said efforts needed to be increased to curb a small group of traders from raking unreasonable profits as such action, if not curbed, could cause inflation that in turn would affect the cost of living.

“Efforts to protect the people from fraud, halal issues and those related to weights and measurements, including investigating all public complaints, must be intensified,” His Majesty said at the KPDNHEP Enforcement Division Golden Jubilee banquet here tonight.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also graced the event. Also present were Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, his deputy Datuk Rosol Wahid and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

The King said action to combat misappropriation and smuggling of controlled goods as well as subsidised items needed to be given attention, in addition to the ministry also continuing to find opportunities to increase contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP).

His Majesty said that the wellbeing of the people and efforts to maintain domestic economic growth should continue to be strengthened.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said KPDNHEP’s enforcement division, which was established on April 17, 1972, had been dedicated to ensuring the sufficient supply of food and basic needs in the market, while its involvement in the Special Task Force on Jihad Against Inflation at present also contributed to the stability of the prices of essential goods.

“When the country was dealing with Covid-19, many do not know that this enforcement division also played a role in safeguarding the wellbeing of the people.

“Like unsung heroes, they have been in the field every day to ensure compliance with the law in the trade and distribution sector,” said His Majesty.

In addition, the King said the team had also taken proactive steps in securing the supply and price of self-test kits and face masks as well as controlling the price of the Covid-19 vaccine and various daily necessities.

Through the contribution of the enforcement division, Al-Sultan Abdullah said the country had managed to remain competitive and also contributed to the nation’s economic recovery.

His Majesty said the enforcement division has provided the best service to the people and the country, with the team responsible for the well-being and prosperity of nearly 32 million Malaysian consumers.

“Therefore, carry out this responsibility with honesty and trust so that domestic trade remains forward driven and consumers are always protected.

“I and the Raja Permaisuri Agong pray that the enforcement division and this ministry will always be protected by Allah Subhanahu wata’ala in carrying out the task of protecting the people and ensuring that the domestic economy continues to grow rapidly,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah. — Bernama