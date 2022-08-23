Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said 30 other projects are to be salvaged, including the construction of bridges, office buildings, roads including upgrading work, health clinics, teachers’ quarters, a sports complex, and repairs for dilapidated schools. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Aug 23 — Sarawak government contracts worth RM563 million for 18 projects that have been categorised as critically delayed have been terminated, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today.

He said these are among the 95 projects worth a total of RM10.357 billion being listed as critically delayed projects up to June this year.

“Of the 95 critically delayed projects, 45 are government buildings, 20 roads, 10 coastal and second trunk road packages, nine bridges and wharves, seven rural development infrastructures and four packages on the Pan Borneo Highway,” he said after being briefed at the state Public Works Department’s (JKR) temporary Operation Room for delayed projects.

The briefing, conducted by department engineers, focused on the work progress or performance status of 236 development projects worth RM28.67 billion that are in various stages of implementation.

Uggah, who is also the state minister of infrastructure and port development, said the government buildings included health clinics in Long Busang, Kapit and Lubok Antu, as well as repairs for dilapidated schools in Samarahan, Kapit and Sibu.

He said 30 other projects are to be salvaged, including the construction of bridges, office buildings, roads including upgrading work, health clinics, teachers’ quarters, a sports complex, and repairs for dilapidated schools.

Uggah, however, said 47 of the critically delayed projects worth RM2.394 billion are expected to be completed by this year.

He said these are mainly repairs of dilapidated schools, road construction and upgrading work and the construction of government buildings.

He added they include the Baleh dam access road costing RM95 million, the RM40 million National Pepper Industry Research and Development Centre in Semenggok, the upgrading of the RM24.56 million Pakan road in Pakan district and the upgrading of SK Maludam and its dormitory costing RM35.76 million.

“All these projects are expected to be completed by September this year while the RM23.89 million Serian Health Clinic is expected to be ready in the first quarter of next year,” he said.