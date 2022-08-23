In his posting, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also called on Umno members to continue standing behind Datuk Seri Najib Razak, adding that the party’s political bureau would meet soonest. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has finally reacted to Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s jailing today, saying that the latter’s fighting spirit will not dim and that Umno’s struggles are still “fresh”.

Taking to Facebook, Ahmad Zahid, who himself is facing 47 charges in court over alleged financial misappropriation, said that when the Federal Court decided to affirm the decisions of the two courts prior, it was that very moment that was saddest for Umno.

“We believe that when there are the darkest of nights, there will surely be the brightest of days. Time will decide everything.

“We, who were outside and in the court earlier, also felt extremely sad. There were those who were emotional and cried inconsolably from within their pure hearts. However, this does not mean that we have given up.

“May Datuk Seri Najib be given the perseverance and strength in facing this tribulation. As a true warrior, he will not let his spirit break and will continue to fight and fight,” Ahmad Zahid added.

Ahmad Zahid is standing trial for 47 charges, namely 12 of them for criminal breach of trust in relation to more than RM31 million of charitable foundation Yayasan Akalbudi’s funds, 27 counts of money laundering, and eight counts of bribery charges over RM21.25 million of alleged bribes.

In his posting, he also called on Umno members to continue standing behind Najib, adding that the party’s political bureau would meet soonest.

“No betrayal among us! We know who is our friend and foe,” he added.

After more than four years of being on trial for misappropriating funds from SRC International Sdn Bhd and losing his final appeal against his conviction today, Najib departed the Federal Court to begin his 12-year-jail sentence at the Kajang Prison.

The Court of Appeal had on December 8, 2021 upheld the High Court’s July 2020 sentence of 12 years in prison and a fine of RM210 million meted against Najib.

Najib was found guilty of one count of abuse of power, three counts of criminal breach of trust, and three counts of money laundering.