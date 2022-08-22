KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — The majority of the Umno division heads who attended the party’s emergency meeting today have rejected a motion to push Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to intercede in Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s SRC trial.

A source close to the matter informed Astro Awani, that they did not agree with the instructions given out by the Umno leadership, adding that some of the division heads in attendance were forced to attend or risk losing their appointment to stand for the party during the 15th General Election (GE15).

“We (the Umno division heads) got the invitation to attend this emergency meeting last night and in the morning only 54 people came. But there was a threat that if one did not come to this emergency meeting, then they would not receive an appointment letter to contest GE15, then another 20 division heads came.

“The communications chairman was also forced to come to the meeting. In the meeting, we were asked to urge the PM to intervene in the court case but many disagreed. Many division heads were opposed to it because it is an abuse of power and will affect Umno if it is seen intervening in court cases,” the source told Astro Awani.

The source also said that many Umno division heads believe that should the prime minister get involved in Najib’s court cases, it would cause the party to lose at GE15.

Earlier, SuaraTV reported that an emergency meeting between Umno division heads with the party president this afternoon was said to be aimed at urging Ismail Sabri to intervene in the court case.

The source informed Astro Awani that the meeting today began with the topic, urging Ismail Sabri to delay Najib’s SRC case by another three months.

The source also claimed that the second order of business of the meeting was to also ask the prime minister to advise the attorney general to prosecute Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.

However, some division heads — including Muar Division Chief Datuk Seri Razali Ibrahim — opposed the proposal because it was an abuse of power and eroded the principle of segregation of power.