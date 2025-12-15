KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) has collected RM304.30 billion in fines since its implementation on September 1, 2018, to November 30 this year, covering 49 monitored locations nationwide, said Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

He said a portion of the summons revenue is channelled back to the Road Transport Department (RTD) and the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) to fund various safety initiatives, such as the Safe School Zone programme, which supports a 30kph speed limit in school zones.

“The summons collection is also used to support the MyLesson B2 programme for youths, including school and higher education institution students, as well as underprivileged groups, to improve their motorcycle riding skills and reduce the risk of fatal accidents,” he said during an oral question-and-answer session in Dewan Negara today.

He was responding to Senator Datuk C Sivaraj’s inquiry about the total AWAS summons revenue collected to date and how it is being reinvested into road safety and driver education programmes.

Hasbi also stressed that AWAS cameras installed at verified accident blackspots are not meant to entrap motorists, and announced plans to install ten more at high-risk locations next year. — Bernama