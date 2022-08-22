The Umno logo is pictured at Menara Dato Onn in Kuala Lumpur October 26, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Umno's divisional leaders are gathering at the party's headquarters here for a sudden meeting with president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, to discuss the party's future, after several controversial developments in recent days.

It is not yet known what are the discussions going to be centered on and if any decision would be made given the controversies surrounding the nationalist party over the latest Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) project, among several others.

Rumours are also rife that some leaders less than satisfied with not being nominated for the coming general election (GE15).

Among the attendees noted were Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin and Umno veteran Tan Sri Shahrir Samad.

MORE TO COME