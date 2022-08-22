Sungai Besar Umno division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos is pictured at Umno headquarters in Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTCKL), August 22, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Sungai Besar Umno division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos said that all division leaders present during the party’s emergency meeting today unanimously urge Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to call a general election (GE15).

He said that the Malay nationalist party’s president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will convey the message to Ismail Sabri today.

“All division leaders have agreed to expedite calling a general election and it must happen as soon as possible,” he told reporters at the Umno headquarters in the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

Earlier today, it was reported that at least 140 division leaders have gathered at Umno headquarters to discuss the party’s trajectory.

It is not yet known what the discussions will be centred on and if any decision will be made given the controversies surrounding Umno over the littoral combat ship (LCS) project, among other issues.

Among the attendees spotted by Malay Mail were Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin and Umno veteran Tan Sri Shahrir Samad.