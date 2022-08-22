Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan today said that a message currently making the rounds saying Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called all of the party’s division chiefs to urge the prime minister to dissolve Parliament, is fake. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — A message currently making the rounds, which says Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called all of the party’s division chiefs to urge the prime minister to dissolve Parliament, is fake, Umno secretary-general, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said.

In a message to Malay Mail, Ahmad Maslan shared two messages: one in Bahasa Malaysia and the other in English with the words “fake” and “palsu” on them.

Despite this, Sungai Besar Umno chief, Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos had said this was exactly what was said during the emergency meeting at the party’s headquarters here.

Jamal told reporters that all division leaders present during the party’s emergency meeting today unanimously urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to call a general election.

He said that Ahmad Zahid will convey the message to Ismail Sabri today.

“All division leaders have agreed to expedite calling a general election and it must happen as soon as possible,” he told reporters at the Umno headquarters in the World Trade Centre (WTC).

In the message citing Libas.com as source, and which Ahmad Maslan said was fake, one of the alleged points made was to also dismiss Ismail Sabri should he resist the demand to dissolve Parliament.

Jamal did not comment on that point.