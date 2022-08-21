PUTRAJAYA, Aug 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob nearly 10,000 congregants at the Putra Mosque here tonight to offer prayers in conjunction with the ‘Munajat Keluarga Malaysia’ programme.

He arrived at the mosque at 8.24 pm, and was then accompanied by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad to a meal before joining the congregational Isyak prayer.

Senior Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali were among those present at the event.

The Isyak prayer was led by the Grand Imam of the Putra Mosque Salahuddin Ghozali while the Solat Hajat was led by Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Dr Luqman Abdullah.

This was followed by the reading of the ‘zikr munajat’ and ‘qasidah’ led by several famous celebrities including Munif Ahmad.

Ismail Sabri also distributed aid to several tahfiz centres, welfare institutions and orphanages.

The programme organised by the Islamic Dakwah Foundation Malaysia (Yadim) was held in conjunction with Ismail Sabri’s one year at the helm of the government. It was conducted simultaneously in six locations, namely Putrajaya, Kedah, Pahang, Sabah, Sarawak and Johor.

Ismail Sabri was sworn in as the ninth prime minister of Malaysia on Aug 21, 2021. — Bernama