Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun delivering his speech during the Keluarga Malaysia Symposium here at Putrajaya International Convention Centre, August 21, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 21 — The investigation paper on the trial judge who heard Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s case over the misappropriation of RM42 million of government-owned firm SRC International Sdn Bhd is not with the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), Tan Sri Idrus Harun said.

“It is not with us.

“What do you mean by not authentic?” he replied when asked if the leaked investigation papers are real.

I don’t know. It is not with us,” he said when met on the sidelines of the Keluarga Malaysia Symposium here, at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC).

Last week, in a statement posted on Twitter, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan claimed that a document alleged to be the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation papers on judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali had been leaked.

He said the purported investigation papers had referred to Section 220 of the Penal Code, which covers the offence of committing persons for trial or confinement while knowing such action is contrary to law.

Ahmad Maslan noted the Federal Court’s unanimous decision to reject Najib’s bid to admit new evidence on Mohd Nazlan’s purported conflict of interest as part of his final appeal over his conviction in the SRC International case, and that the MACC investigation paper on the judge was sent to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) on May 18.

He then said Umno is of the view that “MACC has to confirm or deny the validity of the investigation papers that have gone viral”, and that the “Attorney General’s Chambers has to announce if there will be further action for those investigation papers”.

On May 21, the MACC announced that it had completed investigations — which it said had started in March — for a case involving Nazlan and said the investigation papers had been presented to the AGC on May 18 for further study and direction.

In the months leading up to Najib’s final SRC International appeal hearing at the Federal Court, wild allegations circulated online against Mohd Nazlan in an apparent mudslinging attempt.

Mohd Nazlan had, however, lodged a police report over fugitive blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin’s April 20 article which claimed an investigation had been launched over a purported RM1 million sum in his account.

Ahead of his final SRC International appeal hearing, which began last week, Najib had in June filed an application to nullify or push for retrial of the SRC International case by seeking to admit new evidence regarding Mohd Nazlan’s purported conflict of interest due to alleged failure to disclose his previous Maybank roles. Najib had, however, ultimately dropped any allegations of bribery against the judge.

On May 23, news portal Malaysiakini reported Idrus as saying that the AGC is still examining the investigation papers by the MACC on Mohd Nazlan.

Idrus had, at the time, reportedly said that a decision on the matter will only be made after the AGC has completed “perusing” the investigation findings.

“We are perusing the investigation paper before we make our decision,” he was quoted as saying via a text message.