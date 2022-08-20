The comedy club, a popular live venue for stand-up comic acts, was the centre of controversy after video clip showing a Muslim woman removing her hijab on stage went viral. — Picture by Devan Manuel

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng today demanded Deputy Federal Territories Minister Jalaluddin Alias explain why the owners of a shuttered comedy club embroiled in a controversy are forever banned from opening any business in the capital city.

The DAP lawmaker claimed to have been informed by a “credible source” that the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) licencing committee had only recommended blacklisting the owners of the Crackhouse Comedy Club in Taman Tun Dr Ismail from registering any business for one year instead of the lifetime ban as the deputy minister announced last Wednesday.

“I, therefore, demand an explanation from Jalaluddin — did he make the announcement of his own accord, contrary to the DBKL licencing committee’s recommendation?

“If so, what was his motive?” Lim asked in a statement.

Lim said even DBKL must follow the set rules and laws and that Jalaluddin must publicly explain his reason and cite which laws allow a lifetime ban on businesses.

He asked if the deputy minister is aware that entertainment licences are issued to companies and not individuals.

“While I don’t approve of actions or statements aimed at insulting any religion or race, I also disapprove of any bans by the authorities which defy rules and regulations,” he said.

Media reports cited Jalaludin saying that DBKL has issued a shutdown order on Crackhouse Comedy Club effective July 30 and that its owners were forever blacklisted from opening any business in Kuala Lumpur even if they used a different name, purportedly for violating the terms of the business licence.

The comedy club, a popular live venue for stand-up comic acts, was the centre of controversy after video clip showing a Muslim woman removing her hijab on stage went viral.

The act was deemed an insult to Islam and the woman later identified as Siti Nuramira Abdullah and her partner Alexander Navin Vijayachandran who posted the video online were both later charged in court.

The unnamed owners of the comedy club have since been reported saying they plan to challenge the ban and have issued a letter of demand to KL Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah.