Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) chief Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad (centre) receiving an appreciation plaque from the coalition’s election director Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (2nd right) at the event with the coalition’s leaders at Opero Hotel Southkey in Johor Baru, August 19, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Aug 19 — Barisan Nasional (BN) is optimistic that nine states, including Johor, are prepared to face the coming 15th general election (GE15) that can be held anytime soon, said the coalition’s election director Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

The politician known as Tok Mat said the positive level of preparation by the states was based on BN’s nationwide coordinating committee’s assessment involving the coalition’s leadership.

“Overall, the level of preparation for the nine states is good, and on a scale of one to ten all are above five.

“I believe the nine states are fully prepared to face GE15,” said Mohamad after a closed-door meeting with Johor BN leaders held at the Opero Hotel Southkey here

Also present were Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, MIC vice-president Datuk M Asojan and state BN chief Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad and Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Mohamad, who is also BN deputy chairman, was commenting on the nine states that BN leadership have engaged and assessed for the coming GE15.

The states are Sabah, Kedah, Perlis, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor, Negri Sembilan and Johor.

As preparations for the coming general election, Mohamad said all of BN’s component parties and its allies, including Friends of BN, would move as one machinery instead of representing their respective parties.

“BN is a coalition of proper legitimate political parties and we will face the GE15 and move in unison together as a team.

“We will not move as separate party machinery, but as one BN machinery,” said Mohamad.