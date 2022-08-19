ohor Barisan Nasional (BN) chief Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad (left) with BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (centre) and Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (right) after the closed-door meeting at the Opero Hotel Southkey in Johor Baru, August 19, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Aug 19 — Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) has proposed that the state government considers upgrading Pasir Gudang and Pengerang as new districts in the state considering their current population densities as well as industrial achievements.

Johor BN chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad said that the proposal was part of the coalition’s efforts to introduce political reforms and was listed as part of the "Ikhtiar BN Johor” pledge during the state election in March.

He explained that both Pasir Gudang and Pengerang have already met the criteria required to become districts in their own right.

"This is because we can see that there is a significant increase in voters in the area, so one of the ways to provide the best service to the people is to recognise the area as a district on its own.

"I would like to suggest to the Johor Mentri Besar and also the federal government to consider turning the two areas of Pasir Gudang and Pengerang into districts," he said, referring to Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

"This proposal takes into account that both Pasir Gudang and Pengerang have Petronas and other private companies that have made large investments. I believe those are two areas that we should develop and be turned into districts,” said Hasni after a closed-door meeting with BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and the coalition’s state leaders that was held at the Opero Hotel Southkey here.

Also present were Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, MIC vice-president Datuk M Asojan and Onn Hafiz, who is also a senior member of Johor BN.

However, Hasni pointed out that there are a number of sensitive matters that needed to be taken into account before the initiative can be undertaken.

The former Johor mentri besar said the proposal does not only involve the redelineation of the existing parliament zones, but other considerations as well.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz said the state government will consider the proposal as it was a good suggestion by Hasni.

"God willing the suggestion will be considered by the state government and looked at in detail.

"However, there are some sensitive matters that we need to fine-tune and discuss with various parties in creating a new district before implementation,” he said.

At present, Johor has 10 districts namely: Johor Baru, Pontian, Batu Pahat, Kota Tinggi, Mersing, Kulai, Segamat, Tangkak, Kluang and Muar.