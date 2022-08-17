The late singer left Kuching at 19 to look for stardom in Taiwan, and emerged champion in the second season of the singing competition ‘Super Idol’ and received a record deal. — Picture from social media

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Kuching-born singer Eison Chai was found dead this morning after allegedly falling from the Luzhou MRT station in New Taipei, Taiwan.

According to a news report by Focus Taiwan, the 40-year-old singer was pronounced dead on the spot.

Local police said they have launched an investigation into the incident, but no further details have been provided.

The late singer left Kuching at 19 to look for stardom in Taiwan, and emerged champion in the second season of the singing competition Super Idol and received a record deal.

Chai and his friends later formed a rock band in 2019 titled “87” and launched their debut album Dream Together, Taiwan News reported.

At the same time, Chai ventured into the food business and began a laksa restaurant in Ximending, Taiwan.

Chai was married to Taiwanese actress Hitomi Wu, also known as Wang Tong.